Faculty member shares insights on health informatics, importance of research

Spyros Kitsiou, associate professor in the department of biomedical and health information sciences, has been teaching at the University of Illinois Chicago since 2014. His research, service and teaching experiences are focused in the areas of mobile health informatics, telehealth/telemedicine and evidence-based medicine.

In a Q&A, Kitsiou shares how the online Master of Science in Health Informatics program has expanded its curriculum as well as the educational benefits students will earn from learning and applying research methods to solve real-world problems facing patients, hospitals, organizations and companies.

[Post Image:8:medium:right}