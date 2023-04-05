Faculty member’s book wins Franklin Buchanan Prize

A book edited by Lucy Park, UIC associate professor of pediatrics, was awarded the prestigious Franklin Buchanan Prize for outstanding instructional or pedagogical books during the Association for Asian Studies’ annual convention in Boston March 18.

Park is lead editor of “SIJO: Korea’s Poetry Form,” a comprehensive reference book on sijo, a Korean traditional poetic form, written primarily for English-speaking educators.

The book was recognized as an invaluable resource that provides thorough background information on the basics of sijo, its history, contemporary sijo and cultural implications.

The Association for Asian Studies is a nonprofit organization composed of over 6,000 scholars specializing in Asian studies.