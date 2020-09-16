Faculty support for teaching technologies

Faculty support for teaching with technology (e.g., Blackboard, VoiceThread, Echo360, Panopto, etc.) is available Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LTS@uic.edu – Requests are responded to in under two business days unless in-person training/discussion or escalation to the vendor is required. Phone 312-413-0003 option 1 – If you leave a message, a ticket will automatically be created on your behalf and we will follow up with you.

The following additional support for teaching is available Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Instructional Design offices will be closed, but requests for Instructional Design and Blackboard consultation can be made online using the ID Office Hours Booking Calendar. The Academic Multimedia Lab will be available by appointment only for virtual consultations. Requests can be made online using the Multimedia Booking Calendar.

will be available by appointment only for virtual consultations. Requests can be made online using the Multimedia Booking Calendar. Equipment Lending Laptop & Hotspot support to students in need. Request Form accc.uic.edu/forms/laptop-request – Program closing for the fall on 9/19/2020. Short-term equipment lending has limited availability of webcams, microphones, document cameras, etc. Email lts@uic.edu for more information.



Support for general technologies (e.g., Box, Webex, MS Teams, Office 365, passwords, etc.) is available Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone 312-413-0003 option 9

For more information on ACCC Service and Support Operations for the fall semester, visit the Fall Operations page.

ACCC staff will be adhering to the University’s Personal Health and Safety procedures in response to the current pandemic. All in-person clients are required to do the same for the health and safety of the community.