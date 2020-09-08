Faculty Webinar – Using Blackboard Annotate to Effectively Grade Online Students

Title: Using Blackboard Annotate to Effectively Grade Online Students

When: Friday, September 25, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

This faculty-led webinar is part of the UIC Online Teaching Faculty Mentor initiative.

Description: Interested in learning how to grade online student submissions using the new Blackboard feature Annotate? Want to be able to connect class assignments to Blackboard Rubrics and easily download your comments? Join Jamie Chriqui from the UIC School of Public Health’s Division of Health Policy and Administration for a 30-minute Q&A session. Jamie directs the division’s Master of Public Health program which includes a 100% Online Master of Public Health in Health Policy and Management degree program, has been teaching for over 20 years and was a member of the inaugural class of UIC Teaching Scholars in 2016.

In this session, Jamie will share tips and answer your questions on:

Using the new Blackboard Annotate in-line grading feature

Inserting comments and track changes on student submissions

Downloading student submissions with comments and changes

Connecting student submissions to Blackboard Rubrics

This webinar will be hosted on Zoom. No registration is required. Please add a reminder to your calendar and click on the Zoom link below to join at the time and date of event. The session, organized by Extended Campus and ACCC, will be recorded and the link will be posted in the LTS Calendar after the event. (Recordings of past webinars are also posted on the LTS Calendar.)

