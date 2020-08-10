Fall 2020 U-PASS opt-out extension

For Fall 2020 only, students will be allowed to OPT-OUT of the CTA U-PASS.

The Fall 2020 CTA U-PASS is available to any student with 6 or more credit hours by default. The CTA has extended the original opt-out period of this benefit and has established Sept. 4 as the new final deadline.

No exceptions can be made to missing this revised opt-out deadline, and opt-out requests in this second period could result in delayed delivery of U-PASS for pick-up and in the fee reversal on the student bill.

The Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 19-Dec. 16 (College of Medicine and College of Dentistry dates may differ); if you have not yet selected to opt-out, the corresponding fee of $163 ($175 for College of Medicine) has already been applied to your student account, and would be refunded 7-10 days after the opt-out request has been submitted. As this is a mandatory fee for full-time and part-time students, it will be included in your Financial Aid “cost of attendance,” but the fee will be refunded after the opt-out process.

This benefit is available to part-time (6-11 credit hours for undergraduate, graduate, professional), and full-time (12+ credit hours) students. Students who opt-out, but are not registered as full-time or part-time students, will not be eligible and will not receive a refund.

The Fall U-PASS will be active from August 19-December 16 (College of Medicine Aug. 10 – Dec. 31 & College of Dentistry Aug. 16 – Dec. 18).

The deadline to opt-out for the Fall U-PASS is September 4 at 11:59 p.m. CDT.

After September 4, the opt-status cannot change for the duration of the fall session.

Students who drop below part-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

All students are opted-in by default unless otherwise specified by the student at the website below.

Students that opt-out may see the U-PASS fee assessed on their university bill, but that charge will be reversed within 7-10 business days.

In order to opt-out and not receive the fall U-PASS benefit, please confirm that you wish to OPT-OUT at the U-PASS OPT-OUT website: https://go.uic.edu/fall_upass. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost or replacement cards will still be enforced.

For more information, send an email to idcenter@uic.edu.