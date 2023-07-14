Fall 2023 U-PASS
Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:
The Fall 2023 CTA U-PASS program has a new process. Starting this fall, all opt-in or opt-out statuses will be reset to opt-out each fall. The fall status will carry over for spring (and summer if applicable). If you do not wish to utilize the U-PASS benefit, there is no action to take.
For Fall 2023, the CTA U-PASS is available for any student (undergraduate/professional/graduate) taking six or more credit hours.
- Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 16–Dec. 13.
- The deadline to opt in for the Fall 2023 U-PASS is Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m.
- After Sept. 10, the status cannot change for the duration of the fall session. No exceptions can be made for missing the deadline.
- Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.
- Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.
- The fee for the Fall 2023 U-PASS is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175).
We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.
Sincerely,
Rob Dixon
Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs
For more information, please contact:
UIC ID Center
idcenter@uic.edu
