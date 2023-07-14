Dear UIC students, faculty and staff:

The Fall 2023 CTA U-PASS program has a new process. Starting this fall, all opt-in or opt-out statuses will be reset to opt-out each fall. The fall status will carry over for spring (and summer if applicable). If you do not wish to utilize the U-PASS benefit, there is no action to take.

For Fall 2023, the CTA U-PASS is available for any student (undergraduate/professional/graduate) taking six or more credit hours.

Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 16–Dec. 13.

The deadline to opt in for the Fall 2023 U-PASS is Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m.

After Sept. 10, the status cannot change for the duration of the fall session. No exceptions can be made for missing the deadline.

Students who drop below six credit hours prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students who opt in but are not registered with the required minimum of credit hours will not be eligible and will not be assessed the fee.

The fee for the Fall 2023 U-PASS is $163 for most students (College of Medicine is $175).

We encourage all students to review their current status to confirm it is set accordingly. For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

Sincerely,

Rob Dixon

Interim Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

UIC ID Center

idcenter@uic.edu