Fall Blackboard courses

On May 24, Fall 2021 course shells were created in Blackboard. As a common practice, many UIC instructors copy their courses from the previous semester. Last fall was the first time that the university implemented a standard template for Blackboard in an effort to provide a familiar experience to students taking classes remotely due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of UIC courses from fall 2020 have a full menu based on best practices for online teaching.

Like in the past, your course shells have been created without a pre-populated course menu so that instructors copying their courses do not have to delete duplicate menus from the previous template, and to give more flexibility in building your fall shells. For more information on building course shells or copying your previous course, please see the recommendations shared in our previous Blackboard course site announcement.

For questions or support, please contact the Center for the Advancement of Teaching Excellence (CATE) Support team at lts@uic.edu