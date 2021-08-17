Fall semester commuter resources

Whether you’re a student commuting to campus for the first time or a returning faculty or staff member, a new UIC website can help you explore the variety of ways to travel to UIC.

Developed by staff in the Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management, the Returning to Campus web page provides information about how commuting has changed at UIC, in Chicago, and the suburbs during the COVID-19 pandemic and lists currently available transportation options.

The website also provides information about campus parking choices that can be made based on an individual’s work or class schedule and Miles2Share, a new UIC-specific carpool-matching service.

If you have additional questions about commuting to UIC, please email commuteadvice@uic.edu to receive a personalized commute plan.