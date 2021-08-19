Fall semester welcome and commitment to campus safety

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

The new academic year brings renewed opportunities to come together as a community, to care for each other, and to create a culture of safety on our campus. We acknowledge that the past year has been difficult for everyone — from the unprecedented COVID-19 global pandemic to the much-needed national movement for police reform.

The university is committed to keeping our community safe and the UIC Police Department is an important partner in protecting everyone on campus and deterring crime. Many officers in the department are graduates of the university and have a connection to and appreciation for the unique needs of our students, faculty and staff.

As a university community in the nation’s third largest city, we want to provide you with the tools and resources to support your personal safety while on campus and in the surrounding area. We also want to work with you to identify and implement solutions to safety issues that are important to you, including diversity and inclusion efforts and reform that brings equality to all people.

The department will launch a new initiative this year to share monthly safety messages, connect with individuals and small groups through proactive engagement, and lead educational efforts to encourage the community to stay safe by maintaining awareness and uniting to protect each other.

As you return to campus this fall, we invite you to explore our new website and safety resources at police.uic.edu.

Have a good 2021-2022 academic year!

Sincerely,

Kevin L. Booker

Chief of Police

John Coronado

Vice Chancellor for Administrative Services

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs