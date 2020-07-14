Fall U-PASS opt-out

For Fall 2020 only, interested students will be allowed to opt-out of the CTA U-PASS.

The Fall 2020 CTA U-PASS will be available to any degree-seeking student with 6 or more credit hours by default; however, the CTA will allow for students to opt-out of this benefit prior to the July 29 deadline. No exceptions can be made to missing this opt-out deadline.

The Fall U-PASS will be active from Aug. 19 through Dec. 16 (College of Medicine and College of Dentistry dates may differ); the fee of $163 ($175 for College of Medicine) will be applied to students’ accounts after the August start date. Because this is a mandatory fee for full-time and part-time students, it will be included in your Financial Aid “cost of attendance,” but the fee will be refunded after the opt-out process.

Students who opt-out but are not registered as full-time or part-time students will not be eligible and will not receive a refund. Students who drop below part-time status prior to the add/drop deadline will have their U-PASS deactivated.

Students that opt-out may see the U-PASS fee assessed on their university bill, but that charge will be reversed within 7-10 business days.

In order to opt-out and not receive the fall U-PASS benefit, visit https://go.uic.edu/fall_upass.

For students with existing U-PASS cards, the standard policies on lost/replacement cards will still be enforced.

For more information, send an email to idcenter@uic.edu.