Families First Coronavirus Response Act updates

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) recently posted revisions to the paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). The revisions include the following:

Reaffirm and provide additional explanation for the requirement that employees may take FFCRA leave only if work would otherwise be available to them.

Reaffirm and provide additional explanation for the requirement that an employee has employer approval to take FFCRA leave intermittently.

Revise the definition of “health care provider” to include only employees who meet the definition of that term under the Family and Medical Leave Act regulations or who are employed to provide diagnostic services, preventative services, treatment services or other services that are integrated with and necessary to the provision of patient care which, if not provided, would adversely impact patient care.

Clarify that employees must provide required documentation supporting their need for FFCRA leave to their employers as soon as practicable.

Correct an inconsistency regarding when employees may be required to provide notice of a need to take expanded family and medical leave to their employers.

DOL has a questions and answers section on their website which addresses many aspects of FFCRA at the following address: https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic/ffcra-questions

Since several questions have been raised by UIC employees with school-aged children, below are a couple of recent Q&As from the DOL FFCRA page on this topic:

Q: My child’s school is giving me a choice between having my child attend in person or participate in a remote learning program for the fall. I signed up for the remote learning alternative because, for example, I worry that my child might contract COVID-19 and bring it home to the family. Since my child will be at home, may I take paid leave under the FFCRA in these circumstances? (added 08/27/2020)

A: No, you are not eligible to take paid leave under the FFCRA because your child’s school is not “closed” due to COVID–19 related reasons; it is open for your child to attend. FFCRA leave is not available to take care of a child whose school is open for in-person attendance. If your child is home not because his or her school is closed, but because you have chosen for the child to remain home, you are not entitled to FFCRA paid leave. However, if, because of COVID-19, your child is under a quarantine order or has been advised by a health care provider to self-isolate or self-quarantine, you may be eligible to take paid leave to care for him or her.

Q: My child’s school is operating on an alternate day (or other hybrid-attendance) basis. The school is open each day, but students alternate between days attending school in person and days participating in remote learning. They are permitted to attend school only on their allotted in-person attendance days. May I take paid leave under the FFCRA in these circumstances? (added 08/27/2020)

A: Yes, you are eligible to take paid leave under the FFCRA on days when your child is not permitted to attend school in person and must instead engage in remote learning, as long as you need the leave to actually care for your child during that time and only if no other suitable person is available to do so. For purposes of the FFCRA and its implementing regulations, the school is effectively “closed” to your child on days that he or she cannot attend in person. You may take paid leave under the FFCRA on each of your child’s remote-learning days.

For questions regarding FFCRA leaves at UIC, contact UIC Human Resources at uichrleaves@uillinois.edu.