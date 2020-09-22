UIC’s annual Family Weekend is happening Sept. 25-27, 2020. All events for this year will be hosted virtually. Our goal is to make sure that whether students are living at home with their family, living on campus with us, or somewhere in between, everyone is able to spend the weekend together with their Flames Family!

Family Weekend 2020 consists of events happening each day, as well as a large selection of events and activities that you can choose to participate in at your availability and leisure anytime throughout the weekend.

UIC New Student and Family Programs hopes you will join us for a great weekend of fun, connecting and celebrating being part of the UIC community. Whether you want to join us for Family Game Night on Friday, our virtual Brunch and Student Success Panel on Saturday, or complete our virtual 5K sometime during the weekend, we hope you will consider participating in one, or all, of our Family Weekend programming!

For a complete listing of Family Weekend events, and to register your family, please go to go.uic.edu/famweekend.