Farewell to Megan Carney

Dear Colleagues,

It is with mixed emotions that I share that Megan Carney is leaving UIC to assume the role of Artistic Director of About Face Theatre, a nationally recognized professional arts organization dedicated to advancing dialogue on gender and sexuality. Megan joined UIC as the Director of the Gender and Sexuality Center in January of 2011. Since then, she has created dynamic programs and leveraged essential resources to make a significant impact on the campus and with many partners throughout Chicago. Her approach to education and culture has expanded campus conversations about LGBTQIA+ issues and created affirming and innovative spaces for learning at all levels.

Among her many valuable accomplishments were the organization of the Bayard Rustin Centennial Conference, the hosting of the National Tiny Homes Summit, and the year-long celebration of the GSC’s 20th anniversary. She was responsible for moving UIC’s Lavender Graduation ceremony to the National Hellenic Museum and introducing the FlexSpace in BSB as a hub for dialogue and art exhibitions. Her work on policy and education included workshops through the Safe Zone program, introduction of gender affirming health care under CampusCare, the system-wide inclusion of “preferred” names, and the recent inclusive restroom policy. She has served on the Provost’s Diversity Advisory Committee, the Social Justice Initiative Coordinating Committee, and the Chancellor’s Committee for the Status of LGBTQ People and Allies.

Megan also served as the Interim Director of the Women’s Leadership and Resource Center from March 2015-August 2016. During that time, she introduced a new permanent position of Education Outreach to support the efforts of the Campus Advocacy Network and led the relocation and design of their new home on Taylor Street. Please join me in thanking Megan for her important service and wishing her well with this new opportunity.

An announcement concerning the leadership transition for the GSC is forthcoming pending board approval.

Thank you,

Charu Thakral, Ph.D.

Interim Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Goins

kgoins2@uic.edu