Filming on East Campus Quad on Tuesday and Wednesday

East Campus Advisory: A large-scale filming project will take place on the East Campus Quad on Tuesday, January 9th, and Wednesday, January 10th. A variety of vehicles and equipment will be stationed around the Quad as part of the production. UIC Police will manage security and establish temporary barriers to redirect the heavy foot traffic expected around the impacted areas. All efforts are being made to minimize any disruption to campus operations. If possible, university staff should avoid the area during this timeframe.

For more information, please contact:

Miguel Alba

malba@uic.edu