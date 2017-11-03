Finalists for Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity

We are pleased to announce that three finalists for the position of Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity (ACVPD) will interview on campus in November. We invite and encourage you to attend their public presentations, meet them and provide feedback.

The candidates and the dates of their public presentations are the following:

Tuesday, November 14th



Roberto Sanabria, EdD

Senior Director

Programs and Operations

Puerto Rican Cultural Center

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East

Thursday, November 16th



Nizam Arain, JD

Director

Equity and Affirmative Action

University of Wisconsin – La Crosse

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East

Monday, November 20th



Amalia Pallares, PhD

Director and Professor

Latin American and Latino Studies and Political Science

College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

University of Illinois at Chicago

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East

The Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity reports to the Chancellor and the Provost and serves as a high-level advisor on various initiatives. These include, but are not limited to: how to create a more inclusive campus, how to address climate issues in and out of the classroom, and how to help all students and faculty thrive at UIC where there is no majority ethnicity or race.

The Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity will facilitate campus-wide efforts to enhance a campus culture where diversity is a core principle. Duties include but are not limited to:

Managing the Office of Diversity, which currently includes five full-time staff, and provide active oversight and support to its reporting units and committees. Reporting units and committees include the: Early Outreach Program, Chancellor’s Status Committees (African Americans, Asian Americans, Latinos, LGBTQPA, Persons with Disabilities, and Women), and the UIC Centers for Cultural Understanding and Social Change (African-American Cultural Center, Arab American Cultural Center, Asian American Resource and Cultural Center, Disability Resource Center, Gender and Sexuality Center, Rafael Cintron Ortiz Latino Cultural Center, and Women’s Leadership and Resource Center);

Developing and tracking diversity evaluation metrics with respect to students, staff, faculty and administration;

Assisting units/colleges in developing tactical diversity plans;

Managing available resources, including obtaining external grant funding, to achieve strategic goals;

Assisting with the creation and maintenance of relevant trainings, informational sessions, and programming related to diversity issues (e.g., search committee training, mentorship programs and scholarly programs);

Partnering with colleges to lend support and assistance to their student and faculty recruitment and retention efforts.

We hope you will be able to attend these important presentations.

Michael D. Amiridis

Chancellor

Susan Poser

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

chancellor@uic.edu