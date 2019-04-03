Finalists for Director of the African American Cultural Center

Greetings,

We are pleased to announce that four finalists for the position of Director of the African American Cultural Center will interview on campus in the next two weeks. We invite and encourage you to attend their public presentations, meet them and provide feedback.

The candidates and the dates of their public presentations are the following:

Monday, April 8th

Suzanne Henderson

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East

Tuesday, April 9th

Cynthia Blair

Public Presentation: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East

Thursday, April 11th

Edward Davis

Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., White Oak Room – Student Center East

Monday, April 15th

Benjamin Harris

Public Presentation: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East

Visit the Office of Diversity’s dedicated webpage for all things related to the search, including CV’s, evaluations, presentation recordings and flyers.

We look forward to your participation.

Sincerely,

Amalia Pallares

Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Goins

kgoins2@uic.edu