Finalists for Director of the African American Cultural Center
Greetings,
We are pleased to announce that four finalists for the position of Director of the African American Cultural Center will interview on campus in the next two weeks. We invite and encourage you to attend their public presentations, meet them and provide feedback.
The candidates and the dates of their public presentations are the following:
Monday, April 8th
Suzanne Henderson
Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East
Tuesday, April 9th
Cynthia Blair
Public Presentation: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East
Thursday, April 11th
Edward Davis
Public Presentation: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., White Oak Room – Student Center East
Monday, April 15th
Benjamin Harris
Public Presentation: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Rm. 613 – Student Center East
Visit the Office of Diversity’s dedicated webpage for all things related to the search, including CV’s, evaluations, presentation recordings and flyers.
We look forward to your participation.
Sincerely,
Amalia Pallares
Associate Chancellor and Vice Provost for Diversity
For more information, please contact:
Kyle Goins
kgoins2@uic.edu
