The end of the semester is full of final exams, papers and projects. Join the University Library’s Undergraduate Engagement Program for Finals Week at the Library. We hope these events can give students a moment to reflect, recharge and relax!

Wall of Encouragement

Tues., Dec. 5-Tues., Dec. 12

Richard J. Daley Library Lobby

Library Swag Bags

Fri., Dec. 1

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Richard J. Daley Library Lobby

Mon., Dec. 4-Wed., Dec. 6

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Richard J. Daley Library and Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago Lobby

Study with Snacks

Mon., Dec. 4 and Wed., Dec. 6

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Richard J. Daley Library, Rm. 1-470

Wed., Dec. 6

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago Lobby

Relaxation Station

Tues., Dec. 5

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Richard J. Daley Library, Rm. 1-470

Learn more.