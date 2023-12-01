Finals Week at the Library
The end of the semester is full of final exams, papers and projects. Join the University Library’s Undergraduate Engagement Program for Finals Week at the Library. We hope these events can give students a moment to reflect, recharge and relax!
Wall of Encouragement
Tues., Dec. 5-Tues., Dec. 12
Richard J. Daley Library Lobby
Library Swag Bags
Fri., Dec. 1
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library Lobby
Mon., Dec. 4-Wed., Dec. 6
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library and Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago Lobby
Study with Snacks
Mon., Dec. 4 and Wed., Dec. 6
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library, Rm. 1-470
Wed., Dec. 6
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago Lobby
Relaxation Station
Tues., Dec. 5
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library, Rm. 1-470
