Finals Week at the Library

December 1, 2023

The end of the semester is full of final exams, papers and projects. Join the University Library’s Undergraduate Engagement Program for Finals Week at the Library. We hope these events can give students a moment to reflect, recharge and relax!

Wall of Encouragement
Tues., Dec. 5-Tues., Dec. 12
Richard J. Daley Library Lobby

Library Swag Bags
Fri., Dec. 1
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library Lobby

Mon., Dec. 4-Wed., Dec. 6
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library and Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago Lobby

Study with Snacks
Mon., Dec. 4 and Wed., Dec. 6
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library, Rm. 1-470

Wed., Dec. 6
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Library of the Health Sciences-Chicago Lobby

Relaxation Station
Tues., Dec. 5
4 p.m.-7 p.m.
Richard J. Daley Library, Rm. 1-470

Learn more.

