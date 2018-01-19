Find your niche at UIC

The UIC Winter Involvement Fair continues today from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Illinois Room, Student Center East.

The two-day event, which began Thursday, is an exciting way for students to connect with other students via the multitude of pre-professional, cultural, service-based, sports, cultural, and religious student organizations at UIC, as well as fraternities and sororities.

Vance Pierce, associate director of student organization resources in the UIC Center for Student Involvement, sees the fair as a way for students to pave their own path at UIC.

“It’s a chance to make your connection at UIC, and to help make this campus what you’re expecting of it. Look for these opportunities to make UIC what you want,” Pierce said.

On top of being able to connect with the 181 different organizations, students can enjoy free popcorn, cotton candy, winter nuts, hot chocolate and apple cider.

The Jan. 18 event featured pre-professional organizations, service organizations, special interest groups, and sports clubs; today’s event focuses on cultural organizations, fraternity and sorority organizations, performance groups and religious groups.

The diversity of organizations sheds light on the plethora of ways to get involved at UIC.

“I think for many students it’s hard to know where to begin, and where to connect. The Involvement Fair is a starting point for where to connect to become successful at UIC,” Pierce said.

To find out more about UIC student organizations, visit UIC Connection.

Photos: Carley Mostar