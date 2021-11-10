Finding in-person IT support on campus

As a reminder, in-person IT support during the fall 2021 semester is available only at the BSB C-Stop. Former walk-in locations at the Daley Library and the Library of Health Sciences are not currently staffed for IT support.

For support with Duo 2FA, UIC Wi-Fi, NetID password, virus removal and other tech support, visit the BSB C-Stop. The BSB C-Stop is located on the 1st floor of the Behavioral Sciences Building and offers a workspace for students to print, recharge, collaborate and get live tech support. Schedule an appointment for support.

As of Oct. 28, BSB C-Stop in-person support has moved to Room B001 in the basement of the Behavioral Sciences Building, for the remainder of the fall semester. Signage is posted to guide visitors to the new location.

Computer stations and printers remain in the BSB Learning Center for visitors, and Technology Solutions continues to offer equipment lending and general assistance in that location for the remainder of this semester; only in-person technical support has moved to the B001 computer lab.