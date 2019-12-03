Finish the semester strong with campus events

Ease the stress of finals with Flames Finish Strong events now through Dec. 13.

The Center for Student Involvement is collaborating with other campus organizations to host end-of-semester events such as Doggypalooza, Late Night Breakfast, DIY greeting cards, chair massages, and more.

“Each event is different. Many students take advantage of the events offered and enjoy a little break in between classes or finals,” said Joy Vergara, executive director of the Center for Student Involvement.

“There’s chill events for students who may want some quiet time, and we also have social events for students who want to hang out with friends,” said Sladjana Grbic, assistant director of the Center for Student Involvement.

The Daley Library also is offering free chair massages and “Relaxation Station” events Dec. 4-10. The library also is open extended hours and is offering a shuttle from 11 p.m.-7 a.m. through Dec. 13.

“The Relaxation Station and massage chairs allow students to take a break and unwind. Breaks are an essential part of doing well in school,” said Teresa Helena Moreno, instructor, librarian and undergraduate engagement coordinator.

For more details, visit go.uic.edu/FlamesFinishStrong