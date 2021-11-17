Finishing the semester: Tips for grading and proctoring

Proctoring

Are you looking for a proctoring tool for your final exam? Respondus offers LockDown Browser, Respondus Monitor and Live Proctoring.

Make sure your students download and install Respondus LockDown Browser before the exam day.

Visit the Respondus website – Live Proctoring to learn more about how to get started with live proctoring.

Grading Tools

Are you looking to increase your frequency and timeliness of feedback on assessments? Want a tool that can help you reduce grading time? Well, look no further than Gradescope. Gradescope is a grading application used to grade paper and digital assignments as well as coding assignments.

Benefits of Using Gradescope:

Positive grading: Criteria can be used to add points instead of subtracting points for errors.

Reduction of grading time: Grade in groups with artificial intelligence to reduce the time it takes to grade and score assignments.

Consistent scoring and grading: If a scoring criterion is changed halfway through the grading process then the change is applied to all previously scored assignments.

Individualized feedback: Provide additional support and guidance for individual students with annotation tools.

Originality and Plagiarism Tools

Are you looking for a tool to catch plagiarism? Need a tool to check for the originality of work? Consider using SafeAssign or iThenticate.

SafeAssign can be enabled through your Blackboard assignments and is available for undergraduate courses.

iThenticate is available for graduate faculty and students only. You will need to contact your college administrator to gain access.

For more information on these Grading and Proctoring tools visit the CATE website: EdTech Tools – Grading and Proctoring.

Assessment Development

Are you looking to improve student performance on assessments? Do you find a disconnect between the instructions in your assignments and the work students submit? Want to learn how to improve student outcomes by adjusting instructions, creating submission criteria, or adding a rubric?

Consider signing up for an instructional design consultation by visiting the CATE website: Connect – Instructional Design Appointment.

Resources for Reflection

Review the following two articles from Faculty Focus to reflect on your current assessments and learn strategies to improve student performance on assessments.