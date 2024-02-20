First-year students, seniors: Tell us what think about UIC

UIC students can share their thoughts on their college experience for a chance to win Target gift cards.

Through April 15, first-year UIC students and senior undergraduate students are invited to participate in the National Survey of Student Engagement. The survey, used by more than 1,700 universities in the U.S. and Canada, helps UIC administrators learn more about the student experience at UIC.

Students who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing to win one of 20 Target gift cards worth $50 each. The mobile-friendly survey takes just 15 minutes to complete.

Invitations to participate and survey reminders will be sent to the UIC email addresses of qualifying students Feb. 21. Alternatively, visit the NSSE survey website and provide your email address to determine eligibility and access the survey.

The results provide an estimate of how undergraduates spend their time and what they gain from attending college, according to the Center for Postsecondary Research, which administers the survey.

The results of the survey are published on the Office of Institutional Research website and are used to inform initiatives and planning efforts to enhance the undergraduate student experience.

More information about NSSE is available online. If you have other questions, please contact the Office of Institutional Research at oir-inquiry@uic.edu.