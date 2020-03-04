Flames advance in Horizon League Tournament

Fourth-seeded UIC opened the 2020 Horizon League Championship on Tuesday night with a convincing 93-59 triumph over No. 9 IUPUI. With the win, the Flames have advanced to the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament and they will welcome No. 5 Youngstown State to the Windy City on Thursday, March 5.

Due to a previously scheduled event at Credit Union 1 Arena, Thursday’s game will be played at Gentile Arena on the campus of Loyola University Chicago. Admission to the game is free for all fans. Please click here for more information about Thursday’s game.

The Flames and Penguins split their two meetings in the regular season with each team winning away from home. YSU tripped up the Flames in Chicago on Dec. 30, 70-64, before UIC exacted revenge with a 90-83 overtime victory on Jan. 30 in northeast Ohio. Thursday’s game marks the fourth-ever postseason meeting between the two programs and the first since 2009. The Flames have won all three of the previous postseason matchups.