Flames celebrate successful fall semester

The UIC Flames celebrated a prosperous fall in the classroom during recognition ceremonies at the men’s basketball game Monday at the UIC Pavilion.

The Flames combined to register a fall semester GPA of 3.15. It is the second-consecutive semester that UIC student-athletes have posted the record-high mark in the classroom. Twelve of 18 sports had GPAs of at least 3.12 this fall. The top overall team was head coach Hans Neufeld’s men’s tennis squad at 3.66, while the top women’s team was Lynn Curylo’s softball team at 3.59. Women’s golf, coached by Mat Blair, and women’s gymnastics, led by Peter and Mary Jansson, were close behind with team marks of 3.54 and 3.53.

“We continually make every effort to be the best that we can be in everything that we do, and that drive starts in the classroom,” UIC Director of Athletics Garrett Klassy said. “As an athletic department we strive to support the academic mission of our University in every way possible. I am so proud of our student-athletes, who continue to set records when it comes to academic achievement and look forward to sustained success as we open the spring semester.”

Forty-seven Flames turned in unblemished 4.0 GPA during the fall. Men’s cross country, baseball, women’s gymnastics and women’s soccer led the way with five student-athletes from each team finishing a perfect semester. This group was recognized and congratulated by Klassy, UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis and UIC Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Susan Poser on Monday.