Getting ready for finals? Check out the Flames Finish Strong events and services to keep you going through the end of the semester.

The Academic Center for Excellence will host Success Coaching from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4-8 in Student Center East. Sign up to work with a coach who can help with finals preparation.



Are you a commuter who needs more time on campus during finals week? Rent a room from Campus Housing. Cost is $36 per night for a single occupancy room; charges will be added to student account on the January bill. For more information, email housing@uic.edu

Upcoming Flames Finish Strong events:

Dec. 4-8, 11-15

Chill Lounge

Relax in a quiet space with mellow music, low lights, tea and massage chairs

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wellness Center

Suite 238 Student Center East

Dec. 11-13

Late Night Pancake Breakfast

Free meal, sponsored by the Center for Student Involvement.

10 p.m.-midnight

Dining halls in Stukel Towers and Student Center East

Dec. 11-13

Bubble Wrap Room

Jump and walk on 500-square-feet of packing bubble sheets.

9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. (fresh bubble wrap brought every morning)

Montgomery Ward Art Gallery, Student Center East

Dec. 12

Flapjacks for Finals

Enjoy free pancakes, play tabletop games and connect with commuters.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Commuter Student Resource Center

Suite 245, Student Center East

Dec. 13

Waffles Wednesday

Free waffles, sponsored by the Gender and Sexuality Center.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Gender and Sexuality Center

183 Behavioral Sciences Building