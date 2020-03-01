Flames Host Horizon League Tournament Game Tuesday at Credit Union 1 Arena

The UIC men’s basketball team has earned the No. 4 seed in the Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship, as the conference office announced the tournament bracket Saturday, Feb. 29, following the completion of the final games of the regular season.

UIC will begin its tournament run on Tuesday, March 3, at Credit Union 1 Arena against ninth-seeded Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). The Flames, who finished the Horizon League slate at 10-8 and 15-16 overall, will look to defeat the Jaguars for the third time this season. IUPUI enters the postseason at 3-15 in conference play and 7-24 overall.

The Flames swept the season series from the Jaguars this year and lead the all-time series, 8-2. UIC defeated IUPUI, 75-66, on the road back on Jan. 18 before completing the sweep with a 77-72 home win Saturday, Feb. 22. Marcus Ottey averaged a team-best 14.5 points in the two games while Tarkus Ferguson averaged 13.5 points, seven rebounds and eight assists against the Jaguars this season.

To be right on top of the action Tuesday night, floor seats are available for $20 and lower-level seats are only $10. UIC students are FREE. Tickets will available by visiting Ticketmaster.com. Fans can also order by calling the UIC Ticket Office at 312-413-9341 beginning Monday at 9 a.m.