Flames ready for 3 games at home

The Flames return to the UIC Pavilion Wednesday to host the Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers.

UIC also welcomes crosstown foe DePaul Dec. 9 and Ivy League member Dartmouth Dec. 15 during the three-game homestand.

On Saturday, turnovers hampered the Flames as they dropped a crosstown clash to the Loyola Ramblers at Gentile Arena, 85-61.

UIC (2-5) was troubled by 19 turnovers, including 13 in the first half. Meanwhile Loyola (8-1) shot 54.8 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc on the day to seal the victory.

Marcus Ottey scored 16 points off the bench to lead UIC, and Aundre Jackson tallied a game-high 23 points to lead the Ramblers. Jackson shot an eye-popping 91 percent (10-of-11) from the field with two 3-pointers in just 21 minutes of action.

UIC shot the ball well in the early going, connecting at a clip of 57 percent. However, the Flames turned it over six times in the first 7:20 and Loyola held a 16-11 lead. Eight of the 16 Rambler points came off UIC turnovers during that span.

The Ramblers executed 14 unanswered points in a span of about three minutes to gain a 27-11 lead. The run was finally stunted when Tai Odiase flipped in a hook shot off the glass with 9:11 remaining in the opening half. Loyola tallied nine more points in a row to push the lead to 36-13 with 6:36 left.

The Flames trailed at the half, 52-24. UIC committed a total of 13 turnovers over the first 20 minutes which led to 16 points for the Ramblers. To make it tougher, Loyola shot 62.5 percent (20-of-32) in the period and 80 percent (8-of-10) from three-point range.

UIC outscored the Ramblers in the second half, 37-33. The Flames valued possessions with only six turnovers and shot at an improved clip of 50 percent (13-of-26). UIC held the Ramblers without a three-pointer over the final 20 minutes. Ottey scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the final period of play.