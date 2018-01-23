Flames swim to victory on Senior Day

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams capped a successful Senior Day with wins over Olivet Nazarene Saturday at Flames Natatorium.

Before the meet, the team recognized its seniors for their dedication and commitment to the team over the last four years.

The women topped ONU, 138-63, and the UIC’s men were victorious by a 135.5-66.5 score.

Sean Scarry was the 3-meter and 1-meter diving champion. His scores on both boards were personal season highs.

The men started the swimming portion of the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Danny Sivak, Evan Johnson, Eric Weng and Connor Homans were on the winning team.

Nathan Bosse took first in the 200 free, out-touching teammate Michael Tegeler by 0.02 seconds. Bosse also finished second in the 100 fly.

Homans won the 100 free in 47.84 seconds, and Sivak took first in the 100 back.

Hunter Crook, Tegeler, and Jacob Cunningham finished 1-2-3 in the 500 free. Tanner Alms, Bosse, Weng, and Homans teamed up to win the 200 free relay.

Cydney Liebenberg was the winner on the 1-meter and 3-meter diving boards. Her scores on both boards surpassed the NCAA Zone qualifying marks, and her 3-meter score of 315.38 set a season high.

Kelly McGowan, Sophia Shalabi, Marisa Savegnago and Nikki Eyssen emerged victorious in the 200 medley relay.

Lexie Joy captured the 200 and 500 free. Shalabi won the 50 free, with Misha Neal finishing right behind in second.

Ashlin Ruiz, Neal, and Jazmin Rivera took the top three spots in the 100 fly.

Morgan Bosse was the fastest to the wall in the 100 free, and Jessie Stangret set the pace in the 100 back.

Eyssen, Joy, Neal and Shalabi concluded the meet with a win in the 200 free relay.

The diving team will host the UIC Diving Invitational Feb. 3. The Horizon League Swimming and Diving Championships will be held at Cleveland State Feb. 21–24.