Flames welcome guests for Legislative Basketball Game
On Saturday, Feb. 26, the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy and UIC Alumni Association were pleased to welcome elected officials and alumni to a UIC men’s basketball game at Credit Union 1 Area. The Legislative Basketball Game is an annual tradition that showcases UIC’s athletic programs while building support for the university in a relaxed, convivial atmosphere. Together with students, staff and faculty, our guests cheered the Flames to an exciting but hard-fought victory over league rivals Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Contact
Categories