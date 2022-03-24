Flames welcome guests for Legislative Basketball Game

From left: Michael Latham, Rep. Camille Lilly and Rep. Theresa Mah.

From left: Rep. Camille Lilly, Rep. Lakesia Collins and UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis.

From left: Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs Robert Barish, Rep. Camille Lilly and UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis.

From left: State Rep. Jawaharial Williams, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Michael Lipitz and retired MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson.

From left: Senior Director of Government Relations and Advocacy Marty Gutierrez, State Rep. Jawaharial Williams and University of Illinois Trustee Ricardo Estrada.

From left: Senior Director of Government Relations and Advocacy Marty Gutierrez and State Rep. Theresa Mah.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, the UIC Office of Government Relations and Advocacy and UIC Alumni Association were pleased to welcome elected officials and alumni to a UIC men’s basketball game at Credit Union 1 Area. The Legislative Basketball Game is an annual tradition that showcases UIC’s athletic programs while building support for the university in a relaxed, convivial atmosphere. Together with students, staff and faculty, our guests cheered the Flames to an exciting but hard-fought victory over league rivals Wisconsin-Green Bay.