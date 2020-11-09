Flu shot information for students

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your family from the flu virus.

UIC students who would like to receive their flu shot on campus can make an appointment with the UI Health Department of Family Medicine by calling 312-996-2901, or the University Village Pharmacy (312-355-2345) or Taylor Street Pharmacy (312-996-6540). Students at the regional campus in Peoria should call 309-672-4977, and students at the Rockford regional campus can call 815-395-5870 or 815-972-1000 to make a flu shot appointment. Please contact your health insurance company to confirm you will be covered.

Students who have CampusCare insurance can get their flu vaccine on campus or at Walgreens without having to pay upfront. For instructions on how to receive a personalized voucher to present at Walgreens, click here.

CampusCare covers 100% of the flu vaccine cost, so students who receive their flu shot at an out-of-network provider will need to pay upfront and submit a claim for reimbursement.

For more information, visit the CampusCare COVID-19 information webpage.