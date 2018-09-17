Flu Shots for Students with Campus Care – West Campus
ATTENTION ALL STUDENTS WITH CAMPUS CARE INSURANCE
Two Flu Shot Dates on West Campus for UIC Students with Campus Care insurance
Day #1
When: Thursday, September 20th
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm
Where: Student Center West – Thompson Room – 2nd floor
Day #2
When: Monday, September 24th
Time: 9:00am-4:00pm
Where: Student Center West – Room 206 A/B – 2nd floor
Who:
• Only registered UIC Students
• Campus Care insurance only*
*Visit any of our UI Health Pharmacy locations if you have different insurance
Cost: $0 copay with Campus Care
What to do:
• Bring your UIC iCard
For more information, please contact:
Monazzah Sarwar
msarwar@uic.edu
