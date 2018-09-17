Flu Shots for Students with Campus Care – West Campus

ATTENTION ALL STUDENTS WITH CAMPUS CARE INSURANCE

Two Flu Shot Dates on West Campus for UIC Students with Campus Care insurance

Day #1

When: Thursday, September 20th

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Where: Student Center West – Thompson Room – 2nd floor

Day #2

When: Monday, September 24th

Time: 9:00am-4:00pm

Where: Student Center West – Room 206 A/B – 2nd floor

Who:

• Only registered UIC Students

• Campus Care insurance only*

*Visit any of our UI Health Pharmacy locations if you have different insurance

Cost: $0 copay with Campus Care

What to do:

• Bring your UIC iCard

For more information, please contact:

Monazzah Sarwar

msarwar@uic.edu