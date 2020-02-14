‘Food Fight’ benefits UIC Pop-Up Pantry

UIC Library

The strength, kindness and unity of the UIC community shined brightly in fall 2019 with multiple departments, units and individuals donating hundreds of food items to the UIC Pop-Up Pantry.

This past fall, the Wellness Center invited three departments to participate in the inaugural 2019 Food Fight, a fun food drive, to benefit the UIC Pop-Up Pantry.

The three competitors were: Intercollegiate Athletics, University Library and the UIC Bookstore. After an intense and good-natured Food Fight, the winner was the University Library with 1,160 collected food items. A close second was Intercollegiate Athletics with 1,089 items, and the UIC Bookstore came in third with a creative retail twist on the traditional food drive.

All of these collective efforts show that a phrase coined years ago by the Wellness Center is still true: “You can’t spell community without UIC.”

The Wellness Center staff truly appreciates you taking time out of a busy day to bring food from your pantry and to share it with ours.

Your thoughtfulness helps to: reduce student stress, worry and anxiety; it helps students to care for their children; and it helps to support the cognitive function needed to academically succeed. During the 2018-2019 academic year, the Wellness Center helped to meet basic student needs by managing and distributing over 32,000 pounds of food.