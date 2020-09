International Affairs-Office of Global Engagement is currently accepting applications for the JNC-International Development fund.

The competition is open to all UIC faculty.

For more information and application forms please visit https://oia.uic.edu

DEADLINE IS FRIDAY, 10/30/2020

For more information please contact oia@uic.edu

