Former ambassador to Dominican Republic to be honored at UIC Urban Global Medicine gala

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s department of medicine, in conjunction with the UI Health Community Clinic Network, will hold the 5th Annual Urban Global Medicine Gala on Friday, May 11 at the Willis Tower’s Metropolitan Club. Tickets start at $150 and are available online.

Proceeds and donations will benefit the Urban Global Medicine Program’s clinical, educational and scholarly activities in Chicago and abroad, and the UI Health Community Clinic Network and their efforts in underserved communities in Chicago.

At the event, James “Wally” Brewster, former U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic, will receive the Global Humanitarian Award, presented by the Urban Global Medicine Program.

“We wanted to honor Ambassador Brewster because of his advocacy on behalf of sexual minorities and his concern with HIV prevention in the Dominican Republic, a country where we conduct some of our educational and scholarly activities,” said Dr. Max Brito, associate professor of medicine and associate head for urban global health in the UIC department of medicine. Brito has strong connections to the Dominican Republic, where he grew up. He teaches a yearly global medicine elective for medical students and residents in the Dominican Republic.

Brewster, an internationally recognized diplomat and human rights advocate, was appointed by President Barack Obama as the U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic in 2013, and he served in that role until January 20, 2017. He was the first openly gay ambassador to be appointed in the Western Hemisphere alongside his husband, the Honorable Bob J. Satawake. Ambassador Brewster has been credited with advancing the rights of the marginalized around the globe, including the stateless population of people of Haitian descent in the Dominican Republic, LGBTQ individuals, women and young girls who are the victims of human trafficking and people who have experienced gender-based violence. His expertise in increasing trade, fighting corruption and advancing public health has been recognized with numerous awards and honors.

The Urban Global Medicine program provides educational, teaching and research experiences both in the United States and around the world to UIC students, residents, fellows and faculty. The program has a strong focus on public health with the underlying goal of addressing and eliminating health disparities in underserved communities.

The UI Health Community Clinic Network provides outpatient services to more than 1,000 patients at seven community-based sites throughout Chicago and has been in operation since 1992. The clinics have a strong focus on HIV prevention and treatment, gynecological services and needle exchange.

The gala will feature Latin pop artists Frank Ceara and Diomary “La Mala.” Cocktails, appetizers, a silent auction and panoramic views of the city will round out the event.