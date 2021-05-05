Former professor pays it forward

“I’ll always be thankful for those at UIC who saw something in me and created the space for me to grow, publish my dissertation and build a research program,” Dr. Holm said. “I have to acknowledge Carolyn Carlson, the department head of medical-surgical nursing, and then faculty members Marjorie Powers and Mi Ja Kim, who were instrumental in recruiting me to UIC. I also must acknowledge Professor Susan Dudas who sparked my interest in history, my faculty peers and my students. My University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics coworkers were influential as well, including Mary Sheehan, director of nursing; Laurie Whitney, associate director of nursing; and the clinical directors Jan Spunt, June Matassic, June Jablonski, Jan Baldwin and Cynthia Barnes-Boyd.”

Dr. Holm’s vision for this contribution is to help promote nursing history research and elevate the national status and visibility of the MNHRC within the nursing and health care communities locally and around the world. The professorship will fund a scholar whose work in the history of nursing will not only create historical analysis from which to move the science forward, but also attract new scholars to history. In addition, the Research Center Program Fund will help share the importance of nursing history broadly so those within the college and outside nurse scholars, practicing nurses and the public at large can learn about and appreciate the contributions nursing has made to caring for people and communities over the years.

“Dr. Holm helped build and sustain UIC Nursing’s national research reputation, and her gift will increase the visibility and prestige of the MNHRC and shine a national spotlight on our work,” said Terri E. Weaver, dean of the College of Nursing. “Karyn is a diligent advocate and enthusiastic volunteer. We cannot thank Terry and Karyn enough for their kindness, generosity and faith in our college.”