Four library faculty members win scholarly publishing award
Four faculty members from the UIC Library are the recipients of the Illinois Association of College and Research Libraries People’s Choice Award in Scholarly Publishing.
The winners include:
- First place: Jung Mi Scoulas, assistant professor; Elena Carrillo, clinical assistant professor; and Linda Naru, associate dean, for “Student Voice in Administrative Decision-making: Inclusive Planning during the Pandemic,” Journal of Library Administration.
- Second place: Amelia Brunskill, information services and liaison librarian, for “‘Without that Detail, I’m not Coming’: The Perspectives of Students with Disabilities on Accessibility Information Provided on Academic Library Websites”, College & Research Libraries.
The winners will lead presentations about their articles at future meetings of the IACRL Journal Club or related webinars.
Contact
Categories