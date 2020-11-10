Four UIC subjects earn top 30 status among U.S. public universities by Times Higher Education

Four UIC subjects are ranked among the top 30 U.S. public universities in the 2021 edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Photo: Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago

The 2021 edition of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by subject places the University of Illinois Chicago among the top 30 U.S. public universities in four areas — clinical and health, business and economics, psychology, and social sciences.

The rankings include a record 1512 institutions across 11 subject areas. Evaluations are determined by the same range of 13 performance indicators used in the overall Times Higher Education World University Rankings for 2021, but the methodology is recalibrated for each subject to suit the individual fields.

UIC is 14th among U.S. public universities, and tied for 35th overall in the country, in the clinical and health category, which measures the leading institutions in medicine, dentistry and other health subjects.

In the psychology category, which covers several areas of the field such as educational, sport, business, animal and clinical psychology, UIC was tied for 25th among U.S. public universities and tied for 47th overall in the U.S.

Other ranking areas of note for UIC include the social sciences category, where the university tied for 27th among U.S. public universities. The section is based on Times Higher Education’s measurement of an institution’s performance in communication and media studies, politics and international studies, sociology and geography subjects. UIC also earned a tie for 28th in business and economics among U.S. public universities through an evaluation of accounting and finance, economics and econometrics, and business and management.

“The quality of our faculty is a key factor in these rankings,” said UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis. “The recognition we receive further reflects our growth and momentum over the last five years. We are Chicago’s only public research university, and as such we offer access to academic excellence to a large and diverse student population.”

In September, UIC was included among the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education’s top 10 “Best Value” universities for the third year in a row and 22nd among 340 U.S. public universities, which placed it ahead of seven Big Ten universities. UIC climbed by eight spots to 52nd among public national universities in the 2021 US News & World Report rankings. Earlier this year, QS World University Rankings placed UIC 14th in the country among public universities.

The academic excellence of UIC is also reflected by its strong research portfolio and productivity, which recently led to $361 million in annual research expenditures and an estimated $50 million in licensing income.

UIC, the second-largest university in Illinois, set a new record for the sixth year in row for the largest enrollment in its history. Total enrollment for the 2020 fall semester reached 33,518 students.