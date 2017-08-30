Free Flames Tickets for Faculty and Staff

With the start of a new school year, UIC Athletics would like to extend an invitation to all UIC faculty and staff members and their families to join us this weekend at all UIC Athletics competitions. Faculty and staff will have up to five opportunities to see the Flames for free this weekend, just by showing an I-card.

**If any faculty and staff would like more than four tickets to any one event, please reply to this email**

Faculty and Staff Weekend Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 1 – UIC Volleyball vs. Idaho – 6 pm

Friday, Sept. 1 – UIC Women’s Soccer vs. Chicago State – 7 pm

Saturday, Sept. 2 – UIC Volleyball vs. DePaul – 6pm

Sunday, Sept. 3 – UIC Women’s Soccer vs. SIUE – 1 pm

Sunday, Sept. 3 – UIC Men’s Soccer vs. Eastern Illinois – 7 pm

Volleyball matches are played inside the Flames Athletic Center (839 W. Roosevelt Rd.)

Soccer matches are played at Flames Field (901 W. Roosevelt Rd. – directly behind the Physical Education Building).

For more information on all UIC sports, visit www.uicflames.com.

GO FLAMES!

For more information, please contact:

Kyle Decker

kdecker2@uic.edu