Free flu shots available soon

Getting a flu vaccine this year is more important than ever to protect yourself and the people around you from flu. UIC’s flu vaccination program for on-campus students and employees will begin on Monday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:

Student Center West, Centennial Room (first floor)

Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Room (ends 10/9)

Student Center East, Room 302 (begins 10/12)

Flu shots will be available at UIC John Marshall Law School on Oct. 19, 20, and 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in rooms 305 and 307.

The vaccine will be provided free of charge, regardless of insurance. Appointments are required this year to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and can be made online up to three weeks in advance. Watch your email for complete information about how to schedule an appointment.

If you are working or learning from home or a retiree, you are encouraged to obtain a flu vaccination from your personal health care provider, local pharmacy, or a city or county health department clinic.