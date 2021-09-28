Free flu shots for employees, retirees

Free flu shots for UIC employees and retirees will be offered on campus Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

State employees and retirees enrolled in the Quality Care Health Plan or state-sponsored managed care insurance plans are eligible.

Employees must present health insurance card, i-card and green pass from UIC Healthcheck. Retirees and survivors must present state-sponsored health insurance card and state ID or driver’s license, as well as confirm that they do not have COVID-19 symptoms and have not had a recent positive COVID-19 test.

Flu shots will be administered on the east and west sides of campus:

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19, Cardinal Room 329, Student Center East.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Thompson Rooms, Student Center West.

The free flu shots are sponsored by the UIC College of Pharmacy, University Payroll and Benefits, and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

For more information, call 312-996-7200 or 312-996-6300.