Free giveaway: 2020 Flames Planners

The 2020 Flames Planner is here!

UIC students interested in this FREE student planner should stop by New Student and Family Programs (Room 251, Student Center East) or the Center for Student Involvement (Room 340, Student Center East) to claim their copy.

The Flames Planner contains important university events, holidays, information and a 2020-2021 calendar.

Planners are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Student will need to use their Event Pass to pick up their copy; information about Event Pass can be found at https://involvement.uic.edu/programs-events/event-pass/.

Get your copy today!