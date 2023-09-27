Free headshots for faculty, staff

In partnership with Creative and Digital Services, Strategic Marketing and Communications will be offering professional headshots at no cost for faculty and staff.

The sessions will be hosted:

Monday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Thompson Room A, Student Center West.



Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Room 713, Student Center East.



Sessions are available first-come, first-serve and must be scheduled.

Once your photo is taken, you will be able to choose your final selection, which will be available for your download by Friday, Oct. 27, from the Headshot Day PhotoShelter gallery.

Please note: By participating, you are accepting that your individual photo will be accessible to other participants via the UIC PhotoShelter gallery.