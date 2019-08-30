Free music festival for UIC students features diverse artists

UIC’s free, exclusive back-to-school music festival Sept. 14 will feature headliner 21 Savage with openers Cuco and the winners of UIC’s Battle of the Bands and DJ Battle.

Spark, which begins at 5 p.m. in Harrison Field, 836 W. Harrison St., is free for UIC students. RSVP and receive an event pass at connect.uic.edu. UIC employees and alumni can purchase tickets for $35. Each student and employee can bring one non-UIC guest for $45; buy tickets at https://uicspark2019.eventbrite.com

“The Spark Committee wanted to give UIC students a chance to unwind and tune into music as diverse as they are,” said Briana Ross-Williams, a member the UIC Student Activities Board and UIC Radio blog director. “We encourage students to attend Spark 2019 to get a perfect blend of variety and entertainment.”

Rapper 21 Savage headlines the event, which is sponsored by the UIC Center for Student Involvement, Student Activities Board and UIC Radio.

“21 Savage is an award-winning rapper, songwriter and producer who knows how to ignite a crowd, and that’s exactly why we chose him to headline Spark 2019,” said Ross-Williams, a senior in communication.

Cuco, who is a self-produced artist, also will perform at the free festival.

“Cuco is a Mexican-American singer and songwriter who uses both Spanish and English in his lyrics to create a unique performance perfect for an opener at Spark 2019,” Ross-Williams said.

Openers will include Skylight Cinema, winner of UIC’s Battle of the Bands, and DJ Cease Days, winner of UIC’s DJ Battle. The event also features food, attractions and more.

Since 2010, UIC has brought an eclectic mix of musical guests for UIC’s diverse campus to enjoy as a way to kick off the semester. Past headliners have included Lupe Fiasco, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, twenty one pilots, Travis Scott, Nick Jonas and H.E.R.

Follow @UICCSI on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for chances to win VIP passes to the event.