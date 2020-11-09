Free office supplies for UIC community

The Great Stuff Exchange (GSX) is an office supply giveaway program. The Office of Planning, Sustainability, and Project Management collects items from departments that cannot use them anymore and makes them available for students, staff, and faculty — for free!

We have hundreds of three-ring binders, hanging file folders, desktop filing systems, toner and ink cartridges, books and journals, miscellaneous office supplies, electronic and electrical supplies.

New for 2020, GSX is not an event as in past years. Shoppers can look for items here in Box, using a UIC.edu email address

Also new this year, we have books and journals. Among others, we were gifted by the African American Studies department with hundreds of copies of the journal Souls. It presents interpretations of the key issues now being confronted by scholars of modern Black diaspora.

Safety protocol: Only members of the university community can participate. After placing your orders, we will respond to set a day and time for you to pick up a box of supplies at our office at 1140 S. Paulina. Mask wearing and a health check is required for pick up.

If your order is small enough (for example, a single book or few books), we can send them to you in campus mail.

