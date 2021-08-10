Free online course design webinar

August 10, 2021

Goldilocks and The Three Courses
Aug. 18, 2021
1–2 p.m.

Join the team from the University of Indianapolis to discover how you can create and use a systematic review process to evaluate the effectiveness of online courses. During the webinar, the presenters will share how to:

  • Identify the need for a systematic online course review process
  • Collaborate with leadership to obtain resources needed for the implementation of the review process
  • Collaborate with the appropriate departments to establish an administrative team
  • Develop the review process and timeline
  • Implement Quality Matters (QM) Essential Standards into the review requirements
  • Engage qualified faculty members to assist with course reviews
  • Create strategies for ongoing assessment and process improvement
  • Evaluate overall outcomes

Tips and tricks for revising courses to meet QM Essential Standards will also be shared.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about reviewing your online courses — register for the next free QM Success Story today! The webinar will be live captioned.

Register here: QM Success Stories registration

