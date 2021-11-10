Free online course design webinar: Don’t Ignore the D.E.A.: Design, Equity, and Access in Online Education

Don’t Ignore the D.E.A.: Design, Equity, and Access in Online Education

Tuesday, Nov. 16, noon

Research indicates teacher preparation and quality of teaching are the leading factors in student success. Poor preparation and inadequate design strategies can deprive students of equitable use and access to optimal digital-based learning experiences (Delgado, 2019). Find out how you can set your students up for success by creating more inclusive learning experiences. Join Stephanie Delgado from Florida International University to:

Discuss how to incorporate intentional design strategies that promote equity and access.

Explore the differences between the principles of the digital divide and digital equity.

Participate in an open Q&A session.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn more about how you can support student success — register for the next free QM Success Story today. The webinar will be live captioned.

(Note: This is a free event that only requires a Quality Matters MyQM account. If you have not created a MyQM account, you will be prompted to create one via the above registration link.)

