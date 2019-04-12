Free Oral Cancer Screenings at the UIC College of Dentistry (9:30 am to 12:30 pm, 4/17/19, Room 110)

UIC College of Dentistry to Offer Free Oral and Neck Cancer Screenings

Free — No Appointment Needed — Takes Just 10 Minutes — Early Detection Saves Lives!!

The screenings will take place in Room 110 at the UIC College of Dentistry, 801 S. Paulina St., Chicago, IL.

The screenings are held in conjunction with Oral, Head, and Neck Cancer Awareness Week, sponsored nationally by the Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Alliance and their corporate partners Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lilly, and Merck. Such screenings can catch oral and neck cancer in the early stages.

According to Dr. Beth Miloro, UIC Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Oral Medicine and Diagnostic Sciences, “Oral cancer is not symptomatic until late stage, when survival rates greatly decrease. When undetected until late stage, oral cancer has one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers. Routine oral cancer screenings allow us to detect early signs of oral cancer, even before it becomes invasive and before patients are aware of it.”

Taking about ten minutes, the screenings are quick, painless, and free. It is open to students, staff, faculty and the general public.

For more information, please contact:

Beth Miloro, DDS

oralmedicine@uic.edu