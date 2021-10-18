Free school supplies at the Great Stuff Exchange

Back on campus and in need of some office supplies?

For 30 years, the sustainability program at UIC has hosted the Great Stuff Exchange. Last year it was an online store, but this year the event takes place in the quad on Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Throughout the year, the Office of Planning, Sustainability and Project Management collects office supplies from campus departments and gives it away to UIC students and employees during the annual Great Stuff Exchange. Many items are gently used, but some has never been out of its packaging. This year, due to COVID-19, the number of shoppers will be limited and shoppers will be required to wear masks; hand sanitizer will be available.

Items we are giving away include three-ring binders; hanging file folders; pocket folders; office supplies such as binder clips, paper clips, boxes of staples, Post-it notes; and file racks, including rolling file holders. Giveaways include toner and ink cartridges, some of which are found in our online inventory.

And there’s an unusual list of items that have come to us because of the pandemic:

Thermal Zebra printers for printing wristband labels, plus supplies.

A number of older printers.

Gym wipes – 110 rolls. These are not disinfectant wipes. They were ordered before COVID-19, but they are suitable for household use.

Other items include a large supply of cardboard shipping tubes, a box of power strips, a box of metal and plastic water bottles, and a wall clock.

View the Great Stuff Exchange inventory.

For more information or to donate items for reuse, email recycling@uic.edu