Free Symposium: Innovative Approaches To Reduce Infant Mortality
Register Today!
Don’t miss the upcoming symposium on: INNOVATIVE APPROACHES TO REDUCE INFANT MORTALITY.
Date: Friday Sept 8 – 7 AM to 5 PM
Saturday Sept 9 – 7 to 11 AM
Meals will be provided
This symposium is FREE and open to the public. Registration is limited to 150 attendees. Register by 09/04/17 here:
More info?
Click here or email uic.gaia@gmail.com
For more information, please contact:
UIC GAIA
emarti66@uic.edu
Contact
Categories