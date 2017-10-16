Free US Passport for Undergraduates

In an effort to remove one of the first barriers for some students to even consider an international academic experience, the Study Abroad Office is collaborating with one of our academic consortium partners to cover the cost of up 100 US passports [a $135 value] for UIC undergraduates who are applying for the first time as adults, i.e. a first-time US passport valid for 10 years. There is no obligation to study abroad. Two US Passport agents and staff will come to campus during International Education Week in November to certify the applications. The deadline for submitting materials to the Study Abroad Office is November 1st. Details on this initiative can be found on our website at: https://studyabroad.uic.edu/passport-caravan/

For more information, please contact:

Krystal Williams

sao@uic.edu